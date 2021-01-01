'We're not sure what to expect' | The New Year is typically a gym's busy season, but owners are anxious as COVID-19 cases surge

PurEnergy Fitness Center President Julie Luther said 2020 was a struggle considering most of their members are over 60.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gym owners struggled through closing and slow business in 2020, and although it's unclear what exactly 2021 will have in store, they're hoping it will be a lot better.

"It's been a challenge from the beginning," said President of PurEnergy Fitness Center Julie Luther.

Luther closed her club at the end of March and didn't reopen until September 1.

"We're fortunate that we're a smaller gym," said Luther.

Luther said while they only have about 500 members, compared to the thousands that other gyms have, most of Luther's members are over the age of 60.

"So we were extremely hard hit because that’s a vulnerable population," she said.

Luther said once they reopened, only a handful of people came back to the club to work out in person.

She said some new members joined the club in October, but she needs 2021 to give them a boost because it gets more difficult as time goes on.

"We're struggling more now than we were at the beginning of the pandemic," she said, "Luckily, I was in a good financial position, but since we’ve been back open we’ve been watching the finances get smaller and smaller."

Luther said as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, she worries that could deter new members from joining and current clientele from coming back.

"With the pandemic being as bad as it is right now, we don’t foresee our clientele coming back in droves at the first of the year," said Luther, "We're not sure what to expect. I think we're going to be a slow start. We've always been a slow start gym."

However, she has hope that as the vaccine continues to roll out, people will feel comfortable to come workout again.

"I got my fingers crossed that April is going to be a really good month," she said.

Luther said she wants her members and those thinking about joining to know, her staff works hard to keep the club clean and safe for people to come to work out.