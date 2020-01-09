Gyms, playgrounds, museums, more allowed to reopen as North Carolina eases COVID-19 restrictions

Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday the state will enter a Safer at Home Phase 2.5 plan starting on Friday, September 4 at 5:00 p.m.

North Carolina will enter a new phase of easing COVID-19 restrictions.

“Safer at Home Phase 2.5 continues our state’s dimmer switch approach to easing some restrictions,” Cooper said.

The ease of restrictions will allow gyms, other indoor exercise facilities, playgrounds, museums, skating rinks, bowling alleys and aquariums to reopen at limited capacity.

However, other businesses including bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment facilities, amusement parks, and dance halls will remain closed.

Gov. Cooper said the mask mandates remain in place along with other prevention methods against COVID-19.

“We can do this safely only if we keep doing what we know works — wearing masks and social distancing. In fact, a new phase is exactly when we need to take this virus even more seriously,” Cooper added.

The mass gathering limit will now increase to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors from the current limit of 10 indoors and 25 outdoors.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the state has seen stability in key metrics allowing restrictions to ease.

“As we take modest steps forward today, it’s important to remember that moving forward doesn’t mean letting up on slowing the spread of the virus. Our progress is fragile and we need to maintain focus on the 3Ws especially as we head into flu season,” Cohen said.

Phase 2.5 means the following for North Carolina:

Playgrounds may open.

Museums and aquariums may open at 50% capacity.

Gyms and indoor exercise facilities, such as yoga studios, martial arts, and rock climbing, as well as skating rinks, bowling alleys, indoor basketball, volleyball etc., may open at 30% capacity.

Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment facilities, amusement parks, dance halls will remain closed.

Large venues remain subject to the mass gathering limits.

Trajectory in COVID-Like Illness (CLI) Surveillance Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s syndromic surveillance trend for COVID-like illness continues to decline.

Trajectory of Lab-Confirmed Cases Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory of lab-confirmed cases is stable.

Trajectory in Percent of Tests Returning Positive Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory in percent of tests returning positive is stable.

Trajectory in Hospitalizations Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory of hospitalizations is declining.

Although these numbers are still stable or declining, they remain high. In addition to these metrics, the state continues building capacity to be able to adequately respond to prevent virus spread. These areas include:

Laboratory Testing

The state continues to have testing capacity and lab turnaround times are averaging two days. However, fewer people are getting tested. Anyone who has symptoms or has been exposed should get tested. There are supports available to help people who may face challenges in being able to miss work or safely stay home.

Tracing Capability

The state continues hiring contact tracers to bolster the efforts of local health departments.

Personal Protective Equipment