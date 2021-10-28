5 Halloween safety tips for parents

From inspecting candy to teal pumpkins and costume safety, health officials are giving parents tips to help their kids have a fun Halloween.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween is finally upon us and health experts say there are a few things parents can do to help their kids stay safe and have a great time trick-or-treating.

Dr. Chpryelle Carr, a pediatrician at Atrium Health, shared a few tips for parents ahead of the Halloween weekend with the goal of staying safe and enjoying the spookiest night of the year.

"We just want to think about when we have our kids outside trick-or-treating, doing things we can to keep them safe," Carr said on Wake Up Charlotte To Go Thursday.

Here are five things parents can do to keep their kids safe on Halloween

1. Masks are still your best option

Carr said that parents should consider masks when shopping for costumes.

"If they can have a mask that kind of covers their nose and mouth, that's going to be beneficial for them and help them stay safe," Carr said. "If you're with your immediate family and outside, you don't need to wear face masks."

Carr said parents need to be mindful of masks because when candy's involved, and lots of friends, it can be hard for kids to socially distance themselves from others.

2. Double-check your child's shoes

Your child's shoes should be top of mind when you think about how much walking they'll do on Halloween. Carr recommends closed-toe shoes and making sure costumes are safe for walking.

"I know there are some costumes that are long and the kids may trip over them," Carr said. "Also, consider getting some kind of reflective tape or some type of lightning because we know after a certain time, it's going to get really dark and you want to make sure that your child can be seen by anyone that's traveling down the street."

3. Choose individual candy over a big bowl

You probably remember the huge bowls of candy outside houses on Halloween that allowed trick-or-treaters to pick their own. Well, you might want to skip it this year because of COVID-19.

"You may want to think about just having the treats kind of lined up on the driveway, or even in individual bags that the kids can just pick up," Carr explained.

4. Outdoor parties are best

Behind wearing a mask, Carr says the most important thing you can do is stay outdoors and wash your hands.

"We want to make sure that being outside is the most important thing," Carr said. "My only concern is when you think about Halloween parties. You think of fun snacks, punch, all of those types of candies, and that's when your mask is coming down. You're going to be talking to friends and loved ones, and you're going to be in close contact."

5. Inspect the candy

We've all heard the warnings about tampered candy, but for parents whose kids have allergies, picking through their haul can be critical. Sometimes, candy won't even be labeled.

"That fun-size candy may not always have the ingredients on it like a larger size or the regular size," Carr said. "So, Google it. Also, sometimes the fun-size candy isn't manufactured at the same place, so you want to make sure you're cognizant of not only the ingredients, but where it's manufactured."

And for kids with allergies, set a teal pumpkin outside your door. Non-food options are a welcome treat for kids who can't enjoy some popular snacks.

"It's nice to think outside of the box for non-food items," Carr said. "Those can be stickers, those can be pencils. Glow sticks are also something fun that can help light up kids when they're walking around. And a lot of times you'll not only please the children with allergies, but the children without allergies love those non-food items."

No matter how you celebrate, we can all enjoy a little more normal Halloween experience this year!