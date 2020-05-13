HIGH POINT, N.C. — Harris Teeter announced it will offer free COVID-19 testing in the Carolinas.

In High Point Harris Teeter will offer the drive-thru testing clinic at the City of High Point Parking Deck located at 120 West Commerce Avenue in High Point.

Testing will be conducted three days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments will be available each Friday, Saturday & Monday through May 30, with the exception of Memorial Day.

Tests are available to qualifying individuals by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment by visiting www.harristeeter.com/covidtesting.

Locations in the Carolinas include:

Guilford County – City of High Point Parking Deck – 120 West Commerce Ave. High Point, N.C. 27260.

Hoke County – Don Steed Elementary School – 800 Philippi Church Rd. Raeford, N.C. 28376

Charleston County – Charleston Convention Center – 5000 Coliseum Drive - North Charleston, S.C. 29418

Kroger Health and The Little Clinic are partnering with Harris Teeter to offer the clinics.

