HIGH POINT, N.C. — Harris Teeter announced it will offer free COVID-19 testing in the Carolinas.
In High Point Harris Teeter will offer the drive-thru testing clinic at the City of High Point Parking Deck located at 120 West Commerce Avenue in High Point.
Testing will be conducted three days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments will be available each Friday, Saturday & Monday through May 30, with the exception of Memorial Day.
Tests are available to qualifying individuals by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment by visiting www.harristeeter.com/covidtesting.
Locations in the Carolinas include:
- Guilford County – City of High Point Parking Deck – 120 West Commerce Ave. High Point, N.C. 27260.
- Hoke County – Don Steed Elementary School – 800 Philippi Church Rd. Raeford, N.C. 28376
- Charleston County – Charleston Convention Center – 5000 Coliseum Drive - North Charleston, S.C. 29418
Kroger Health and The Little Clinic are partnering with Harris Teeter to offer the clinics.
RELATED: Coronavirus in North Carolina: Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announce plans to honor graduating seniors
RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map
RELATED: Guilford County Animal Shelter workers test positive for COVID-19
RELATED: COVID-19 cases are going up in NC. Is Phase 1 already making an impact?
RELATED: Get your stimulus payment faster: 1 day left to get paid through direct deposit
RELATED: Coronavirus case updates in Piedmont Triad counties
RELATED: Why can you get false results on a coronavirus test?
Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775
►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775
►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775
►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775
►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775