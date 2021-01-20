Harris Teeter announces plan to give COVID-19 vaccinations

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Harris Teeter announced on Wednesday that it will distribute COVID-19 vaccines, when available, to pharmacies.
Harris Teeter pharmacies have been approved for limited COVID-19 vaccine distribution for eligible individuals through partnerships with federal and state health departments.
The vaccine will be administered across its 211 Pharmacy locations based on availability.
The no-cost vaccination will be available by appointment only for eligible individuals while supplies last. Information regarding availability and eligibility at Harris Teeter Pharmacies is available here.
North Carolina reported 7,187 new cases Thursday afternoon. According to DHHS data, there are 3,666 people hospitalized statewide with 8,339 deaths linked to the virus.
Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine should check back often for updated information and eligibility criteria.
“Harris Teeter’s trusted Pharmacists remain committed to helping our patients and associates live healthier lives,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “Our teams are working tirelessly to build a seamless process for patients to check vaccine availability and eligibility, schedule their appointments and ask questions about the vaccination process.”
South Carolina
- Limited quantities will be available at select locations the week of Jan. 18
- Current eligibility: Healthcare workers and seniors (70+)
- Click here to schedule your appointment
North Carolina
- Coming soon
Several counties in the Charlotte area began scheduling appointments for adults 65 and older, including Mecklenburg. Those appointment slots, which are scheduled for next month, quickly filled up. According to WCNC Charlotte's Chloe Leshner, all available appointments were booked by noon Thursday.
Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said this week that any person who receives the first dose of the vaccine will have access to a second dose for maximum effectiveness. Harris said about 80,000 people are eligible for the next round of vaccinations.