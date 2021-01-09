"Any cold-like symptom is going to raise an alarm," Health experts point out Covid warning signs

Parents should watch for symptoms that include, fever, shortness of breath, increased heart rate, coughing and lack of circulation, blue fingers or toes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — "I am at home like many parents right now, either in quarantine or with a sick kiddo," says Melissa Nolan.

A mother to one, Melissa Nolan got the news that any parent right now fears, hearing her two-year-old son Isaac, has tested positive to COVID.

She says, "He started with a high fever, early Monday morning. We were able to get him tested the same day and found out he was in fact infected."

Parents across the Midlands are asking how they can keep their toddlers and infants safe from the highly infectious Delta variant.

Health experts talk about what symptoms parents should watch for in infants and toddlers.

An epidemiologist at USC she says, even with her knowledge of the virus, a positive test was her greatest concern, "I do so much work on COVID, I think have more inside knowledge than some parents and I am still terrified."

"Our son was born premature, so we were really worried he would be at higher risk."

According to health experts there are several symptoms parents can watch for, especially in toddlers and infants. They include, fever, shortness of breath, increased heart rate, coughing and lack of circulation, so blue fingers or toes.

Dr. Anthony Alberg an Epidemiologist at USC says if a child contracts the virus it can be fatal, "Any cold like symptom is going to raise an alarm, that's unfortunate because other viruses are circulating now," said Dr. Alberg.

He went on to say, "Parents need to be on their guard and treat this very seriously."