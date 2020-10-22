Body Language Expert Blanca Cobb explains how you can help your child handle concerns with going back to school

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back to classroom during the pandemic hasn't been smooth sailing as COVID cases have been identified in some classes and schools. With this increase some students are worried about their safety. Not all kids will talk to their parents about their concerns so here are a few behavior signs that your kids might be worried. Some kids might dilly-dally when they're supposed to be getting ready for school. Or, they might be resistant about getting in the car. Or, they might cling on to their security objects. Or, they might say that they hate school. Or, that school is boring or stupid. Some kids might continuously talk about doing online learning. These are hints that something might be off. Parents should pay attention to these types of behavior changes and figure out what’s causing these changes.

Some parents might wonder if they should say anything to their kids because they don’t want their kids to worry. I say that you bring it to your child's attention because they'll be hearing it from other kids or other sources. So, I say to be ahead of it. Ask them what they know because you want to correct any misinformation. Be calm when you talk to your kids even if you're nervous or unsure. Validate any fears, worries that they have. And the reason this is important is because you want them to get those off their chest so they can feel calmer about the situation and be more receptive to what you have to say.