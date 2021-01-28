Hickory doctor dies after contracting COVID-19 while on pandemic frontlines

Dr. Samuel Bowen, of Hickory, worked primarily with patients in assisted care facilities.

HICKORY, N.C. — A beloved Hickory doctor is being remembered by family, friends and colleagues after he died from COVID-19 while working in the frontlines of the pandemic.

Dr. Samuel Bowen founded BPUC Assisted Living On-Site Care in Hickory, where he primarily cared for patients living inside assisted living facilities.

His family said despite taking every precaution possible to protect against COVID-19, he contracted the virus just before Christmas in 2020.

He spent three weeks in the hospital, including 10 days on a ventilator, before dying on Jan.19.

The Oklahoma native was 63-years-old.

Dr. Bowen met his wife, Connie Kurth, at Rice University in Houston, who worked with her husband as BPUC's medical director.

Dr. Bowen's oldest son, Eric Bowen, said his father started showing COVID-19 symptoms four days before he was scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's just crazy how unlucky he was, and we are," Bowen said. "I guess I'm angry at times, and I'm sad, and I'm confused, and just disheartened. But remembering how awesome he was kind of helps me at times."

He said his father had several unique hobbies, including cooking different cuisines from around the world, photography and taxidermy.

Bowen hoped anyone who learns about his father's life makes safer decisions when going out, including wearing masks, maintaining social distance and getting the vaccine when it's their turn.