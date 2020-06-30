High Point postal worker tests positive for COVID-19

A worker at the High Point Post Office tested positive for coronavirus, but officials believe other employees are at low risk of infection.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service confirmed an employee at the High Point Post Office has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Other employees at the facility are believed to be at low risk for infection, officials said.

"The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," USPS officials said in a release.

USPS said it plans to keep officials at the High Point Main Postal Office informed as new information and guidance becomes available.

In April, the postal service said they had already updated their cleaning policy and millions of sanitary and hygiene products are available at all of their locations.