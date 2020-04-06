Curve in Context | Highest daily spike in cases on largest testing day, but curve stays flat

The NCDHHS reported what appears to be the highest daily increase in positive cases on the highest testing day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is dedicated to bringing facts not fear when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why we are putting the latest COVID-19 numbers in perspective.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday what appears to be the highest daily increase in positive cases on what also was the highest testing day. There were more than 19,000 tests conducted statewide.

There were 31,966 confirmed cases reported Thursday, 1,189 than Wednesday's update. Twenty-one additional deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 960. Six hundred fifty-nine people were fighting COVID-19 in hospitals Thursday, down 25 percent from the day before.

Digging into the ages of people contracting COVID-19, 44% of the cases are people ages 25 to 49. Twenty-two percent are aged 50 to 64. However, the state is missing age data for seven cases. Based on these numbers, we can conclude that COVID-19 does not only target older people.

If we look at the gender makeup of the cases, it's almost even. Fifty-one percent of people who have contracted the disease are female and 49% are male, according to NCDHHS. It is important to note that the state is missing gender data for 425 cases.

Case increases sound scary until you put it into perspective. Let’s look at the number of new cases per new tests over the last 30 days, keeping in mind, several Triad counties opened testing sites recently.

In the graph, the orange bar, which represents new tests, shows that even as testing increases, positive cases, represented by the blue line, stays pretty flat.

Out of more than 421,000 tests conducted, about 7% are positive.

Case numbers in the Triad:

This is a closer look at case numbers for Piedmont Triad counties. We saw big case jumps and new deaths in Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties Thursday.

NOTE: Some numbers may look different from the NCDHHS map - that's because some cases have been verified by local health departments, but haven't been updated yet on the NCDHHS site.

Alamance – 398 cases, 20 deaths (16 new cases, 0 new deaths)

Caswell – 94 cases, 1 death ( 0 new cases, 0 new deaths)

Chatham – 677 cases, 27 deaths (17 new cases, 0 new deaths)

Davidson – 477 cases, 13 deaths (11 new cases, 0 new death)

Davie – 107 cases, 2 deaths (3 new cases, 0 new deaths)

Forsyth – 1560 cases, 17 deaths (74 new cases, 3 new deaths)

Guilford – 1,445 cases, 70 deaths (70 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Montgomery – 142 cases, 4 deaths (1 new case, 0 new deaths)

Randolph – 730 cases, 14 deaths (33 new cases, 1 new death)

Rockingham – 103 cases, 2 deaths (1 new case, 0 new deaths)

Stokes – 79 cases, 0 deaths (4 new cases, 0 new deaths)

Surry – 251 cases, 2 death (20 new cases, 0 new deaths)

Wilkes – 502 cases, 6 death (2 new cases, 0 new deaths)

Yadkin – 203 cases, 3 death (7 new cases, 0 new deaths)

