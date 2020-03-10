Sgt. Dennis Oliver had been with the department since 2003. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

A Highland Village police officer died Friday morning as a result of complications from COVID-19, the department said.

Officials said during the week of Sept. 21, Sgt. Dennis Oliver had to be hospitalized after he developed pneumonia as a result of complications from COVID-19.

The department said while Oliver was in the hospital, he suffered a stroke and had to undergo intubation.

Oliver had been with the department since 2003. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

"If you’ve ever met him, you will never forget him! His smile, his kindness, his desire to always go to the extra effort to serve!" Chief Dog Reim said in a written statement.

The police department has not announced funeral arrangements yet.