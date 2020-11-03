GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple Triad health care systems and their hospitals are asking those who are not immediate family members to avoid visiting patients unless absolutely necessary – even if visitors are healthy and regardless of their age.

Live blog: The latest on coronavirus in North Carolina

Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Novant Health say they are taking additional measures to help control the spread of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19.

Cone Health says visitor restrictions are in place at these hospitals:

Atrium Health

Blue Ridge Health

CaroMont Health

Novant Health

Randolph Health

Wake Forest Baptist Health

Wake Forest Baptist Health says visitor restrictions are in place at these hospitals:

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Wake Forest Baptist Health – Davie Medical Center

Wake Forest Baptist Health – High Point Medical Center

Wake Forest Baptist Health – Lexington Medical Center

Wake Forest Baptist Health – Wilkes Medical Center

Novant Health says visitor restrictions are in effect at these hospitals:

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital

Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Nursing staff and the infection prevention team will work with extended families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis, officials said.

There are already temporary visitor restrictions for children 12 and under. These restrictions will remain in effect.

All health care systems say visitor restrictions should not stop someone from seeking medical care.

If necessary, the health care systems have said they are prepared to take additional steps to help control the spread of the coronavirus.

"We encourage visitors to use phone calls or video chats on personal phones or mobile devices to communicate with loved ones," a Cone Health official said.

More information about COVID-19 is available on Cone Health's website.

RELATED: How to make your own hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes

RELATED: Live Blog | Coronavirus updates, hotline information, monitoring cases in North Carolina

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: WHO classifies coronavirus as a pandemic

RELATED: Guilford County Schools releases coronavirus response plan