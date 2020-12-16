Cone Health caring for 200 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, highest number yet

Hospitalizations continue to surge across the state and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen says strain on hospital staff continues to be a concern.

Hospitalizations set another record in North Carolina Tuesday, and also at one facility in the Triad.

Cone Health said 200 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in its facilities, the highest number yet.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the concern continues to be with the strain on hospital staff, rather than space.

"Too many North Carolinians are getting seriously ill and with more than 5,800 deaths, too many are dying," said Cohen.

More than 2,700 COVID-19 patients in the hospital across the state.

Cohen said in the last month, hospitalizations and the number of people with COVID-19 in the ICU have doubled. However, she said the teamwork hospitals have shown throughout the pandemic is unprecedented.

"I’m really proud of how North Carolina is approaching this," said Cohen.

Cohen said the state is in constant communication with hospitals, watching carefully where they're at.

Carl Booker was one of the lucky patients to make it to the other side of the virus.

He was the 1,000th COVID-19 patient released from Wake Forst Baptist Medical Center.

After his battle with coronavirus from a hospital bed, he's pleading with everyone to bring down the numbers, so those who need that top-notch care will continue to get it.

"If everybody else could just do their part, it would really help them out," he said, "To be able to provide that type of treatment and care they really want to give."

Cohen says hospital space across the state isn't a huge issue, as many facilities work to free up space for COVID-19 patients.