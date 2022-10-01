Hospitals to address stark COVID-19 patient numbers Monday

Cone Health, Novant Health, and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist say they're slammed with patients amid the omicron surge. They're begging folks to get vaccinated.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad health care workers are pleading with the community to get vaccinated amid a stark increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. They say they're slammed with patients and short-staffed because they're also dealing with their own employees getting infected.

The situation is so dire, all three major hospital systems in the Triad will hold a joint news conference about it Monday morning. We'll hear from Cone Health, Novant Health, and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist starting at 9:30 a.m.

Find a vaccine or booster near you.

Everyone ages five and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Booster shots are recommended for all adults.

Kids as young as 12 can get a booster shot if their second Pfizer dose was more than five months ago.

“We’re really begging you to get vaccinated. We’ve been at this for over two years, and our healthcare workers, they’re tired. They don’t really want to be heroes anymore. They want to go back to being moms and dads, brothers and sisters," Dr. Stan Fuller, Chief Medical Officer for Novant Health, said on Friday.

The hospitals' warnings come as North Carolina labs reported nearly 3,500 COVID-19 patients on Friday. That's 176 more than the previous day and nearly 1,000 more than the previous week.

Cone Health reports more than 78% of their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated as of Monday. Since vaccines became widely available last year, health care workers have consistently reported the trend that the large majority of people going to the hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

New year, record-setting metrics

The first week of 2022 wrapped up with record-setting metrics in North Carolina. New cases set another consecutive record on Friday with more than 2,800 - likely an undercount, considering most at-home tests aren't reported to the state or county health departments. Those new cases made up 31% of recent tests. The state's targe is 5% or lower.

Who's testing positive?

NCDHHS reports 40% of recent cases - four in every 10 people testing positive - are between the ages of 25 and 49.

The next-largest group is the 50 to 64 age range with nearly 20% of cases.

Vaccine rates slowing down

Even as omicron surges, vaccination rates have slowed. We've only seen a 1% improvement for everyone eligible for the vaccine.