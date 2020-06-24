Answering your face mask mandate questions

Gov. Roy Cooper mandated on Wednesday face masks as a requirement in public. WFMY News 2 answers your frequently asked questions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Face coverings are now required in North Carolina as a part of Phase 2 of the state's "Safer At Home" coronavirus reopening plan. Gov. Roy Cooper announced the face mask requirement Wednesday afternoon. The additional restriction goes into effect July 26.

Where do I have to wear a face-covering?

Per Cooper's mandate, face coverings are required in public places. This includes

Inside all retailers (both customers and workers)

Restaurants (workers and all customers who aren't at a table)

Personal care businesses (workers and all customers unless the personal care applies to their face)

Child care facilities (all workers and any kids 11 years old and older)

Public and private transit (includes all public transit as well as rideshare services, cabs, vans and shuttles even if that transport business is privately owned)

Meat and poultry plants

Long term care facilities

Are there any exemptions from the face mask requirement?

Per the governor's press conference, you do not have to wear a face mask if you are:

Children younger than 11 years old

Actively eating or drinking

Doing strenuous exercise

Communicating with hearing impaired in which mouth visibility is required

Giving a speech or broadcast to an audience

Working at home

Driving/riding in personal vehicle

Operating equipment or vehicles where the mask impedes visibility

Can the requirement be enforced?

Local law enforcement has the power to criminally enforce the order under Section 14-12.11 of the NC General Statutes. Cooper passed the legislation on May 4. The legislation is temporary, expiring on August 1, unless it is extended further by the government.

NOTE: If someone, either a worker or customer, enters a public building and refuses to wear a mask, law enforcement can enforce trespassing laws, according to the governor.

How long will the face mask requirement be in effect?

Cooper made the order effective as of Friday at 5 p.m. Phase 2, and the additional mask requirement will be extended three weeks from that point until Friday, July 17 at 5 p.m. unless it is further extended.