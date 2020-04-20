TAMPA, Fla — COVID-19 has changed life for us all, but for those struggling with death, it’s another layer or grief and agony.

Funeral homes are delaying services, limiting the number of people who can attend viewings and implementing social distancing measures during a time when people want nothing more than to embrace loved ones.

"It is hard to tell them, 'no, we can't have a service of 150 you know, closest friends and loved ones,” said Bridgette Koechlein, licensed funeral director and manager at Blount & Curry Funeral Home – MacDill Chapel in Tampa.



Few know this better than Karen Clay of Tampa. Clay lost her son, Michael Phillips, last month. Despite having limited speaking abilities, Phillips was a big voice for disability rights.

“My Mike was always advocating for individuals with disabilities,” said Clay, who was his caregiver for all 39 years of his life.

“That loss is only magnified by the fact that we can’t gather, that we can’t embrace and tell stories and, you know, help each other get through this,” said Clay.

Funeral homes are trying their best to balance compassion with CDC guidelines for social distancing they must implement during the pandemic.

"We do have to stick with 10 or less folks here for the actual services, but they are welcome to livestream it to others,” said Koechlein. "Some of our locations are doing a drive by farewell where we can place the loved ones’ casket inside the funeral home and open the double doors and people can drive by in procession to pay their final respects. People have been very flexible, very creative. And like I said, we try our best to give them what they want within the guidelines.”

It's impersonal, but right now, it’s reality. Koechlein said most guests are completely understanding of the changes, but that doesn’t make it easy.

"We you know, had to be separated even in the room,” Clay said of the small memorial her family held when her son passed. However, the social distancing at the funeral home was just one of the many obstacles COVID-19 presented in Clay’s quest for closure.

The night her son passed, she wasn’t allowed to ride with paramedics, nor could she get close to him in the Emergency Room.

"The paramedics got here. And all I remember is one of them yelling at me, "you touched me." And I understand how fearful they are and all of us, but it was my son,” she said. "Arriving at the ER and being told that only one person could go in. It just made no sense."

Sadly, COVID-19 means this is the new normal. For now.

Clay said she hopes to have a larger celebration of life after the pandemic passes. For now, her son’s body remains in storage. She remains hopeful that while her son is no longer here, his voice will live on, possibly through a foundation in his name.

“Mike would want us to continue to fight for his spirit, that indomitable spirit of wanting to live,” said Clay. “Until you have seen someone fight for their life, I don't think you really have any idea how strong the will to live is. Mike's will to live was stronger than anyone's I know. He was fearless."

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

