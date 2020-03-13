ORLANDO, Fla. — One of Florida's biggest theme parks announced closures Thursday in response to the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

Disney World will close at the end of business on Sunday, March 15th. So will Universal Studios. They'll likely be closed through the end of March.

If you had a Disney trip planned for spring break, you're probably scrambling to figure out what's next. Here's what you need to know:

Cast Members: Disney will continue to pay cast members during the closure.

What's open: Disney Resort hotels and Disney Springs will stay open.

Out of state tickets: If you have a day-specific ticket or multi-day tickets with unused days dated on or before Mach 31st can be used through December 15th, 2020. If you can't visit by December 15th, you can apply the value of that ticket toward another ticket purchase.

In-state tickets: Florida resident tickets can be used through July 31st, 2020.

Passholders: For annual pass holders, the dates of your pass will be extended the number of days the parks are closed.

Hotels: You may cancel or reschedule Disney Resort hotel reservations free of charge.

You may cancel or reschedule Disney Resort hotel reservations free of charge. Dining: If you purchased a dining reservation or park experience for the time of the closure, you will receive a refund.

More information can be found here.

