GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, many people in the Piedmont Triad need your help right now from blood donations, to checking in on friends and family, to monetary contributions.

We've put together this list of ways to help. You can also text us with other ways to contribute by texting 336-379-5775. You can also send an email to news@wfmy.com

Restaurants and workers

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce says it's really important that we support local restaurants at this time. Gov. Cooper issued an executive order for restaurants and bars all across the state to close their dining rooms, but businesses can still do takeout and delivery services.

Order take-out or delivery and pay online or use a cashless form of payment

Purchase a restaurant gift card over the phone or through their website

Buy their merchandise (hats, t-shirts, mugs, etc.)

Sign up for future cooking classes, if available

The IRC is creating 'Greensboro Local' T-shirts you can purchase for $25 to help support local restaurants and bars. All proceeds will be split evenly among hourly workers from participating venues.

T-shirts can be ordered at www.ircgso.org

To register staff of your restaurant or bar, contact: Kerry Nance at kerry@ircgso.org

Donate to the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund

The City of Greensboro said the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund is accepting donations to support local children and families impacted by the virus. United Way and the City will coordinate with local nonprofits to determine ongoing needs and fund distribution.

The City of Greensboro says the areas of anticipated need include food insecurities, education interruptions, employment reductions, housing vulnerabilities, medical access, and business disruption.

Blood donations

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams called on Americans to consider donating blood as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Adams said he knows many are at home practicing social distancing guidelines, but going out to donate blood is still an option and blood centers are in need.

Find out how to donate blood, here with the American Red Cross.

Cone Health is also experiencing scarcity with other resources, including blood. Cone Health uses blood from OneBlood. You can sign up to give at www.oneblood.org.

Reach out to family and friends

Social isolation can be difficult to deal with. Reach out to others with a call, text or email to check in on them. Start a Netflix watch party. Write a letter.

What brings you joy?

We want to focus on the things that bring us joy. Tell us what brings #Joy2You. Text us your stories, photos and videos at 336-379-5775 or share your pictures or videos on Facebook.

What brings you joy right now? Text 336-379-5775 to let us know.

