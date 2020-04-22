HOUSTON — The CDC thinks 25% of people may have COVID-19 without ever showing symptoms.

That means they’re spreading the virus without knowing it.

That’s why officials have changed their thinking about the public covering their faces. It’s not to protect you, but to protect others in case you’re sick.

Health officials in Harris County are requiring face coverings and not masks because N95 and surgical masks should be reserved for medical workers.

You should use a cloth face-covering like a scarf, bandana or anything homemade.

It should cover your mouth and nose to keep your cough or sneeze from spreading.

The CDC says it should:

Fit snugly against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops

Include multiple layers of fabric

Allow for comfortable breathing

You should also make sure to remove your face covering properly because after going out in public, there could be germs on it.

Be careful not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth then wash your hands immediately.

Cloth face coverings should be washed regularly. How often depends on how often you wear it.

The CDC says a washing machine should do the trick.

Doctors say a big concern is face coverings give people a false sense of security.

They don’t prevent you from getting the coronavirus.

You should still practice social distancing, wash your hands regularly and try not to touch your face.

