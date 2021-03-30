How to get a free COVID-19 at-home testing kit

The tests will be given to those in North Carolina who receive Food and Nutrition Services and/or are disabled and experiencing barriers to get tested for COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is partnering with Labcorp to provide 35,000 free COVID-19 at-home testing kits for those who qualify.

The tests will be given to those in North Carolina who receive Food and Nutrition Services and/or are disabled and experiencing barriers to get tested for COVID-19.

Health leaders will begin offering the at-home testing kits Friday.

How To Get A COVID-19 Test Kit

You can request a test kit by visiting Pixel by Labcorp to get a COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit.

The kit will be shipped overnight to your home. It includes test supplies, detailed instructions, and return shipping materials to mail back to Labcorp for testing. You'll also need to register your kit.

How To Get COVID-19 Test Results

Test results are reported back within 24 to 48 hours. They will provide test results via the Pixel by Labcorp site.

Who Qualifies To Receive A Test Kit?

The program’s initial pilot is designed to provide testing resources to individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed and are members of the following eligible populations: