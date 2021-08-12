x
Coronavirus

100 kids needed for expanded COVID-19 vaccine trial

StarMed, which has been operating an authorized trial of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in kids ages 6-12, is looking to expand with 100 more kids.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed, which operates clinics for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Charlotte, is looking to add 100 more kids to their ongoing trial of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

In March, StarMed announced they would join Moderna's KidCOVE trial, which studies the effectiveness of the vaccine on kids between the ages of 6 and 11.

Moderna is one of three COVID-19 vaccines available to the public through an emergency authorization from the FDA. Currently, only those 18 years of age or older can receive the coronavirus vaccines from Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.

The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer is available to anyone 12 years of age or older.

Those selected to join the Moderna trial for kids would receive the vaccine at one of StarMed's clinics and then be monitored for a year by researchers.

Parents interested in the trial are asked to email  participate@onsiteclinical.com.

Clinic trials in children as young as 6 months of age are also ongoing.

Public health officials are continuing to encourage the eligible public to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as the delta variant of the virus is causing case counts and hospitalizations to rise. 

New numbers reported this week by both the state of North Carolina and South Carolina show hospitalization levels not seen since January. As of Wednesday, over 2,300 people were hospitalized in North Carolina and 1,166 in South Carolina.

In Charlotte, Novant Health said over 90% of the patients admitted are unvaccinated. 

On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC's Today Show an additional COVID-19 booster shot will soon be recommended for previously vaccinated people with weakened immune systems. 

