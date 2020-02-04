MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — The NCWorks Career Center will hold an event open for those who need assistance with applying for unemployment insurance benefits.

WFMY News 2 reached out to organizers to see what precautions they're taking to comply with social-distancing.

The event will be held outdoors primarily in the parking lot of the Davie County Public Library.

The Piedmont Triad Workforce Development Board also said it will use its Mobile Career Center – Regional Outreach Vehicle for Engagement and Resources (ROVER) to relay information. The vehicle is equipped with outdoor audio-visual capabilities, which we will use to display information to support those needing assistance with filing unemployment claims or needing additional information.

Organizers said they will also have printed information and laptops available in a self-service format. They will use the interior of the ROVER to rotate and sanitize laptops between uses.

The library will open its large community room, only if inside space is needed. Laptops will be available inside as well to accommodate limited numbers of customers.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Event

Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Davie County Public Library

371 N. Main Street, Mocksville, NC 27028

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

