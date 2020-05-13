RALEIGH, N.C. — Hundreds of North Carolina state prisoners with COVID-19 are now deemed to have recovered based on government health guidelines.

The Division of Prisons calculates that more than 500 of the over 640 offenders testing positive for the new coronavirus meet criteria to be released from medical isolation.

Most of the prisoners presumed recovered are housed at the Neuse Correctional Institution.

Five prisoners statewide have died from COVID-19-related illnesses.

The prison system credits cleaning prisons, isolating the sick and limiting prisoner movement in part for controlling outbreaks.

A pending lawsuit contends more must be done to protect prisoners living in close quarters.

