JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many health care workers have expressed fears about exposing their families to COVID-19. One woman on the front lines put out a desperate plea on Facebook to help her family.

"I cry all the time," Tiffany Jefferson, who works in the emergency room at Baptist Medical Center in Nassau County, said. “It’s very scary. Working in the ER, you never know what you’re going to walk to on a daily basis now. Now knowing that you’re walking in and could be possibly be exposed to a deadly virus is just scary to yourself and others and your families."

Scary, she said, for her husband and four kids at home.

"I have a husband that has been battling stage four colon cancer. He has been battling since 2015. I know if my husband were to get this he would not make it and it’s terrifying," Jefferson said.

To protect her family, she posted on Facebook and asked if anyone had a camper she could quarantine in and park in her driveway.

“I couldn’t believe the outpour. I got several responses back of people wanting to donate or to let me borrow," Jefferson said.

Saturday, a camper was dropped off in her driveway. It sleeps nine people, so Jefferson has offered for some of her colleagues to stay in it as well.

She said if COVID-19 cases escalate at her hospital, she may decide to take Family and Medical Leave (FMLA).

"My family comes first. I want to be there for the community, but I have to watch out for my family as well," Jefferson said.

She said she'd still have to pay her insurance premiums on FMLA, however. The insurance is helping pay for her husband's chemotherapy, and she isn't sure she could afford that.

"I’m kind of torn between a rock and a hard place. I have to be at work to be able to provide him with medical attention that he needs and to be able to provide for my family keeping them safe is the biggest thing," Jefferson said.

Jefferson set up a GoFundMe page to help with insurance premium payments, believing eventually she won't be able to continue to go into the hospital.

"My biggest fear is my children and my husband getting this. I don't worry about me getting it and something happening," she said. "It's them. I don't know what I would do without them," Jefferson said.

For now, she'll quarantine in the camper in her driveway, staying a safe distance from the ones she loves to protect them from the unknown.

