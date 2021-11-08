Hospital beds in the Carolinas are filling up, see which counties are struggling

The COVID-19 delta variant is leading to a rise in the number of people being hospitalized.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases is leading to more people in hospitals and intensive care units.

Hospitalizations in both North and South Carolina continue to reach levels last seen at the height of the pandemic in January. As of Wednesday, over 2,300 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in North Carolina. In South Carolina, that number sits at 1,166.

This week, North Carolina experienced the largest single-day jump in ICU admissions since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of COVID-19 hospital admissions among people ages 20 to 49 is also at an all-time high.

Emergency Departments are feeling the pressure, too. Wait times are getting longer and some patients are having to wait in the hallways for a bed upstairs.

WCNC Charlotte got a look inside of Novant Health's Presbyterian Medical Center. The director said the number of patients has doubled in the last week.

As Dr. Josh Hughes got ready to make his rounds, he said he'll see the typical injuries and traumas but more than likely he'll be met with COVID-19 patients too.

"The ER here and throughout our community, all of them have been quite crowded and busy," Dr. Hughes, the assistant director of Novant Health's Presbyterian Emergency Department.

The more contagious delta variant is leading to a surge in exposures and positive tests, driving more people into the hospital.

"Probably a 100% increase in our hospitalizations just from about a week ago to this week," Dr. David Rentz, the ED Director at Presbyterian, said.

Taking up some of the limited space in the unit are COVID-19 patients who don't necessarily need to be there.

"If someone has an exposure and they're just looking for a COVID test and not having any symptoms, this is probably not your best place to come," Hughes said.

Of the COVID-19 patients who are admitted, the overwhelming majority are unvaccinated.

"Statewide and nationwide hospitals are full and trending towards capacity issues and you'll definitely feel it if you walk into any ED in Charlotte. It takes a longer time to get seen, get through, we just don't have the resources to take care of everything immediately," Rentz said.

In turn, the ICU is also feeling the strain.

Novant Health said over 90% of the patients admitted are unvaccinated. Since vaccination rates are highest among people 65 and older, with 87% of the state’s population in that age group fully vaccinated, they're seeing more younger people needing intensive care.

Below is a map of hospital capacity across counties in the Carolinas. The map also enables you to see how many patients in hospitals are battling COVID-19. This data is from July 30 to August 5.

Novant Health is also seeing an increase in patients in the children's emergency department. They haven't gotten to the point of cancelling other, non-emergent surgeries and they still have the capacity to surge and add more beds.

According to the latest data from the University of Minnesota COVID-19 Tracking Project, Lee County has the highest ICU capacity at 117.5%. That is followed by Randolph, Edgecombe and Scotland counties which are all either at or exceeding ICU capacity or sitting at 100% in North Carolina.

In South Carolina, Colleton County is reporting 100% ICU capacity with Chesterfield and Clarendon counties following close behind.

Below are the latest COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations in both North and South Carolina.