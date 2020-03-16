ELON, North Carolina — Elon University announced that courses will move online for two weeks after spring break ends on March 23 in efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus. Because of that, several students who went home for spring break knew they wouldn't be returning to the campus they loved for a while.

One mom in Northbrook, Illinois wanted to make that easier on her son.

Jennifer Bruns' son Noah is a freshman at Elon and a "diehard Phoenix" fan. To soften the blow of Noah's absence from campus, Jennifer decorated her home as if it were Elon's "Midwest Campus."

In front of the house, a sign welcomes the student to the midwest campus: established 2020. Inside the house, a sign over the living room reads "common room" while a sign over the kitchen reads "dining hall." Lastly, a sign leading upstairs to his bedroom says "dorm rooms."

"We've got to laugh a little bit, there has to be stuff to laugh about," Jennifer said.

Jennifer said Noah was so upset by the news that he didn't really appreciate the signs until the next day -- but she says he's been making the most of being home.

Noah came up with a list of things to do in his free time at home while they practice social distancing, she said. He's already taught himself how to play ukelele.

"I'm really fortunate that he understands that risk and he's willing to stay in the house," she said.

Jennifer said she hopes that parents teach their returning children the importance of social distancing.

"Even though they're in this low-risk group, and even though they may feel 100% healthy, they could easily be carriers of the virus and spread it," she said. "So they have a lot of power in their hands to make very responsible decisions that demonstrate empathy and just a global respect for humanity."

She says she's enjoying the time the family gets to spend together, but she's looking forward to when the university reopens so her son can go back to campus place he loves.

"It's much better in North Carolina than here at the midwest campus," Jennifer said. "I will maintain that the food is better here at the midwest campus."

