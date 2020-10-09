Infectious disease expert says your kids can be safe while trick-or-treating on Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner and many are expressing concern over the safety of activities.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — With 51 days until Halloween, parents want to know if trick-or-treating will be safe for their children. Places like Los Angeles County, California are recommending people not trick-or-treat door-to-door or trunk-or-treat from car-to-car to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Christopher Ohl said Halloween activities are actually safe because they're outside.

"There’s a lot of ways that Halloween can be done safely and I don’t think we need to cancel it I think we just need to think about how we’re going to coordinate it," Ohl said. "A lot of the activities are outside and outside is a much safer place to be than inside. Also, there is a mask with Halloween so if you’re going to wear a regular mask like a Halloween mask with the holes for the eyes and a hole for the mouth, you need to wear another mask in front of it because those holes obviously don’t stop anything from coming out."

Dr. Ohl went on to say kids' activities are often supervised by parents. Therefore, parents have to make sure the kids are doing what they’re supposed to do if they're outside. He also said adults will have to treat Halloween a little differently, meaning, no big indoor parties.

"Adult parties with large numbers of people in costumes and houses where there’s a lot of crowding, that’s gonna be something to stay away from," Ohl said.

So far, Triad cities have not released plans on how they plan to have Halloween.