WASHINGTON — If there can be any silver lining to a global pandemic, it's the small gestures of kindness popping up in communities with increasing frequency. Whether it's calling to check in an isolated elderly relative, ordering take-out from a neighborhood restaurant to try and keep them in business or sending handwritten notes to friends just to let them know you care, coronavirus is bringing out a thoughtful side in all of us.

A Reddit photo warmed the hearts of many, showing an INOVA nurse entertaining a patient with a game of tic-tac-toe. But in order to maintain proper social distancing and protect both their health, the game was played on the patient's sliding glass doors, and no contact was made.

If only we knew whether the Xs or Os won!

Since the pandemic began, there's been an outpouring of love and support for those fighting the virus on the frontlines.

Clove & Cedar Coffeebar, a Bethesda business that's only been open for nine months itself, has started providing cups of coffee to multiple hospitals in the DMV area for free.

"It's something small, but it feels good to be helping," owner Janet Forlini said.

Sweetgreen has teamed up with famed chef José Andrés and committed to serving 100,000 free meals to healthcare workers.

Rickey Dobbs, owner of Merzi’s Fresh Indian Kitchen, created a website where patrons could sponsor lunches for first responders. Visitors can choose to donate up to 20 lunches though MerziCares.com, ensuring that those fighting coronavirus are fed, and helping to keep a small restaurant I

Dobbs has now delivered 500 bowls of Indian cuisine, feeding more than 200 healthcare workers at five hospitals across the region.n business.

"It's a miracle that we have people like our essential workers in our society," Dobbs said. "They can’t work from home, they can’t cook from home, so we want to be there for them."

