FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — It was a sea of blue lights and cheering as law enforcement across the Triad teamed up to visit area hospitals as part of an effort called, “Circle of Hope.”

The caravan of law enforcement included the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Kernersville Police Department, the Winston-Salem Police Department, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Together the officers, deputies, and troopers cheered for hospital workers on the front lines of the coronavirus. The patrols circled the hospital with their blue lights on while also cheering for the medical workers.

Many of the medical workers wearing masks greeted the officers and cheered them on in an emotional tribute showing support for one another.

The officers also parked and got out of their patrol vehicles to cheer on staff.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. knows we’re all in this together.

“I realize these are different and difficult times for our entire community. In response to that, we have to be more than business as usual. People are stressed and stretched, and we have to be the light in these uncertain times. Operation Circle of Hope is just one way for our community law enforcement agencies to collaborate, showing our unity and support for our medical professionals and our entire community,” said Sheriff Kimbrough.

The Circle of Hope caravan visited Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center, Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center, and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.

