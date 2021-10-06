Iredell County deputy dies from COVID-19

Sergeant Gary Mayhorn served Iredell County since 2003, most recently as a supervisor at the jail.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County deputy died from complications caused by COVID-19, the sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday.

Sgt. Gary Mayhorn served with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office from 2003, most recently as a supervisor at the Iredell County jail.

"Sergeant Mayhorn will be remembered as a humble, caring officer, who gave so much of himself to ensure the safety and well being of those entrusted to his care," Sheriff Darren Campbell wrote on Facebook. "He always had a smile on his face, and often an encouraging word, when you saw him."

Mayhorn is the second law enforcement officer from the Charlotte area to die from COVID-19 in recent days. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Julio Herrera, a 28-year veteran, died just months shy of retirement this week. Herrera also served as a resource officer at Ardrey Kell High School.

For the second year in a row, COVID-19 is the leading cause of death for law enforcement in the United States. According to data from the Officer Down Memorial Page, more than 60% of officers killed this year died from the virus, more than quadruple the number of officers killed by gunfire.

