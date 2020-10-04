WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Services Economic Impact Payments from the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package will start being automatically distributed to people next week.

The first round will go to who filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return and opted for direct deposit, along with those receiving Social Security retirement or disability benefits and Railroad Retirement benefits.

To help people check on the status of their payments, the IRS is building a new online tool, which is expected to be available for use by April 17.

Get My Payment will provide people with the status of their payment, including the date their payment is scheduled to be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them.

A reminder -- individuals earning less than $75,000, or couples earning less than $150,000, will receive payments of $1,200 and $2,400 respectively. The payments will incrementally decrease from there.

Individuals earning more $99,000 per year, or couples earning more then $198,000 per year, will not receive a payment.

People can also collect an extra $500 per dependent under 17 years old.

An additional feature on Get My Payment will allow people a chance to provide their bank account information so they can receive their payment more quickly rather than waiting for a paper check. This feature will be unavailable if the Economic Impact Payment has already been scheduled for delivery.

IRS.gov

