GREENSBORO, N.C. — A worker at ITG Brands tested positive for COVID-19.

Mark Smith with ITG said the health department said they could continue to stay open but out of an abundance of caution the have closed for deep cleaning. ITG said they will continue to deep clean through the morning.

RELATED: Curve in Context: New COVID-19 cases, deaths, testing slow down in North Carolina

RELATED: Why social distancing is still just as important during North Carolina's reopening phases

RELATED: Nursing homes should be virus-free for 28 days before opening, feds warn

RELATED: American Red Cross offers virtual care for grieving families who have loss loved ones due to COVID-19

RELATED: 'That is completely irresponsible and absolutely unacceptable' | State leaders, healthcare experts urge people not to catch the coronavirus on purpose

RELATED: Coronavirus in North Carolina: Monday updates

RELATED: Target groceries free due to the coronavirus? The text isn't just fake, it's dangerous.

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

RELATED: You can now call the IRS with your stimulus check questions

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775