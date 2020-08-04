VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People who live in neighborhoods in Hampton Roads and across the country decided to fire up the Christmas lights out of season. It's been a way to bring some of the good feelings from the holidays to a time when people are adjusting to life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Breuss decided to do a little more with the holiday decor outside his home in King's Grant. He combined figures you'd expect to see at Christmastime with recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to fighting the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC says that people should keep at least six feet between each other. At Breuss' home, that goes for Frosty the Snowman and a sleigh filled with Looney Tunes characters.

Granted, Bugs Bunny and friends aren't really practicing social distancing by cramming themselves into the sleigh, but Frosty is staying six feet away from them. Breuss made a tape measure and put it between Frosty and the sleigh to mark out the distance.

Tom Breuss brought back the Christmas decorations in King's Grant in Virginia Beach. He added some things to promote the guidance the CDC provided about fighting the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kiki Lynn

A cowboy-themed Santa Claus stands waving at anyone who passes the home at the corner of Newcastle and Little Neck roads. Instead of reminding everyone to be nice instead of naughty, Santa's message (that you can read on a sign next to to him) is: "Y'all wash your hands."

Kiki Lynn

Sylvester and Tweety teamed up in their Santa hats to tell everybody not to touch their faces.

Kiki Lynn

By April 8, Breuss decided Sylvester and Tweety could do a little more to promote good practices to address the pandemic. He added masks to each one.

Kiki Lynn

Bruess, who is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, works part time at a hardware story and makes all of the decorations himself.

