Ivanka Trump visited Gaston County Thursday. Hours later, the president announced he had coronavirus.

Ivanka Trump was recently in close proximity to her father, President Donald Trump, who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Ivanka Trump has tested negative for the Coronavirus, according to White House officials. The news comes hours after her father, President Donald Trump, tweeted that he was Covid-19 positive.

Ivanka visited Gaston County, North Carolina Thursday hours before President Trump's diagnosis was announced on Twitter. She was seen wearing a mask as she toured several spots in Belmont and Dallas.

Ivanka was campaigning on behalf of her father Thursday during her visit to North Carolina, a swing state in the upcoming presidential election.

In Belmont, she visited a number of businesses owned by the non-profit group Holy Angels. They provide employment for people with developmental disabilities and medical conditions.

Holy Angels released a statement Friday following the news of President Trump's positive Covid-19 test. Despite learning that Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, had tested negative, Holy Angels closed three businesses in order to provide a deep cleaning as a precaution.

Cherubs Café, Cotton Candy Factory and Bliss Gallery will reopen Saturday after a thorough cleaning.

"When we reopen on Saturday, rest assured that we have done our very best to protect our loyal customers and our dedicated employees," the statement read.

CDC guidelines do not require businesses to close in cases like this, but the organization said it is taken extra steps out of an abundance of caution.

Ivanka trump later made a stop in Dallas, North Carolina on Thursday, where she spoke to supporters.

Among other travel, Ivanka was seen this week with the first family at Tuesday night's presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ivanka is now known to have been in recent, close contact with at least three people who have tested positive for coronavirus: her father, the first lady, and Hope Hicks, a senior aide to the president.

It was not immediately known when the White House learned of the conditions of Donald Trump, Melania Trump, or Hope Hicks.

Anytime someone tests positive for the coronavirus, contact tracers have an opportunity to determine who else may have been in contact with the patient, and who then may have been at risk for exposure.

Coronavirus symptoms could take days to appear in a patient, if they appear at all. Some patients do not develop any symptoms at all, but can still be an exposure risk to others.

Good Morning North Carolina !! ☀️



Great to be back in the Tar Heel State campaigning for @realDonaldTrump! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 1, 2020

The White House has access to near-unlimited resources, including a constant supply of quick-result tests.

Trump, the vice president and other senior staff have been tested for COVID-19 daily since two people who work at the White House complex tested positive in early May, prompting the White House to step up precautions. Everyone who comes into contact with the president also receives a quick-result test.

Yet since the early days of the pandemic, experts have questioned the health and safety protocols at the White House and asked why more wasn’t being done to protect the commander in chief. Trump continued to shake hands with visitors long after public health officials were warning against it and he initially resisted being tested. He has been reluctant to practice his own administration’s social distancing guidelines for fear of looking weak, including refusing under almost all circumstances to wear a mask in public.