KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of an officer who died due to COVID-19 complications.

Warrants Officer Toby Keiser was one of the first mounted patrolmen in the agency, according to KCSO.

It was a role Keiser treasured, KCSO said.

The department shared a photo of Keiser in that role, in a tribute posted to social media on Monday.

Keiser worked at KCSO from 1992-2017 before retiring. According to the KCSO, he was rehired in October.

The department said he was a funny, kind man who happily served as a mentor to younger employees.

"There’s no doubt he’s left a lasting impact on the many men and women that he mentored throughout the years, but the fondest memories will be those celebrated not just as colleagues or brothers and sisters in blue but as life long friends," the post read in part.

Sheriff Tom Spangler and Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon acknowledged his faithful service to Knox County and KCSO.