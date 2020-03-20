LabCorp announces Friday they now have the ability to perform 20,000 COVID-19 tests per day, which doubles its COVID-19 testing capacity in one week.

This is a significant increase in capacity since the company released its COVID-19 test two weeks ago.

LabCorp said they are focused on making COVID-19 laboratory testing available to patients who are symptomatic and should be tested. The increase of testing capacity allowed the company to add staff, equipment, and more high-throughput testing.

LabCorp COVID-19 testing at labs in Burlington, N.C., Phoenix, Arizona, and Raritan, New Jersey.

The company wants to remind patients they don't collect specimens for the test. Patients whose testing has been ordered should not be sent to LabCorp location to have a specimen collected, instead, it should be collected at the healthcare facility where the patient was seen and the test was ordered.

Test results will be available in 3-4 days from the pickup of the specimen to release of the test result.

