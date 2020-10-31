Students will be taught online for two weeks starting Friday. School officials say students at Level Cross Elementary will return to school November 12.

Level Cross Elementary has moved online for two weeks after five new cases of the coronavirus, according to school officials.

The Randolph County School System’s superintendent Dr. Stephen Gainey confirms they’re dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

A total of five cases were identified on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at Level Cross.

Gainey said all parents, students, and staff have been notified.