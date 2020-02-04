LEXINGTON, N.C. — A staff member with Lexington City Schools recently tested positive for the coronavirus, this past Wednesday.

Lexington City Schools says the employee worked the child nutrition program last Friday and began feeling sick on Sunday.

“The staff member self-reported the positive test to Lexington City Schools, which we confirmed with our local public health department,” Superintendent Dr. Anitra Wells said on behalf of Lexington City Schools in a released statement. “In accordance with privacy laws and school policy we will not release any additional identifying information about this person.”

The school system says all child nutrition operations were suspended Wednesday and will proceed Thursday.

“All child nutrition staff, volunteers and drivers who came in contact with this staff member are now self-quarantined.”

Lexington City Schools says all child nutrition operations have now moved to another location which was not previously used for meal preparation or delivery.

And says no staff or drivers who were previously involved in food preparation and distribution will be utilized as their food program restarts Thursday.

“All food products which were on hand previously have been discarded and will not be used.”

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.