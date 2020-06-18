Two Lexington firefighters test positive for coronavirus

The firefighters are currently in quarantine and monitoring symptoms.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two firefighters with Lexington Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19, the City of Lexington announced Thursday.

Lexington officials said it is working to enact mitigation efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among city workers and in the community.

"Throughout this unprecedented global pandemic, City officials remain steadfastly committed to proactive measures to educate, prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19," a statement from the City of Lexington read.