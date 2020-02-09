Lexington police officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Lexington Police Department said it’s the first COVID-19 case for the department.

A Lexington police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lexington Police Department said it’s the first case for the department. The officer is currently in quarantine and monitoring symptoms. They have also notified others of possible exposure within the department.

“Genuine care and support is extended for a full recovery. #OneCityTeam,” the department said.