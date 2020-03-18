WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some school districts have created special coronavirus hotlines. That means parents and students can call to get more information.

Not all school districts have hotlines, but we have also provided their phone numbers where you can still call for information.

If your school district does have a special hotline but it’s not listed here, please send an email with the phone number to webteam@wfmy.com

Guilford County Schools COVID-19 Call Center: 336-332-7290, or call the general number at 336-370-8100.

Para ayudarnos a practicar el distanciamiento social, GCS está limitando el horario en cual estaremos abiertos al público. Si necesitan visitar una escuela o una oficina central, por favor háganlo entre las 10 a.m. y las 2 p.m. Ustedes pueden acceder a nuestro centro de llamadas COVID-19 en el 336-332-7290, o llamen al número general 336-370-8100.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Hotline: (336) 661-3128

La línea de ayuda de WS/FCS estara abierta 8am-5pm mientras las escuelas están cerradas.Padres y estudiantes pueden llamar al 336-661-3128.

Alamance Burlington Schools: 336-570-6060

Asheboro City Schools COVID-19 Hotline: 336-542-1007

Davidson County Schools: 336-249-8182

Lexington City Schools: 336-242-1527

Thomasville City Schools: 336-474-4200

Rockingham County Schools' Need Food Hotline: 627-2723

Rockingham County Schools' Behavioral Health Hotline: 336-627-2615

Randolph County Schools: 336-633-5000

Randolph County Schools’ Nutrition Department: 336-633-5161

Yadkin County Schools: 336-679-2051

Surry County Schools: 336-386-8211

Stokes County Schools: 336-593-8146

Wilkes County Schools: 336-667-1121

NC Coronavirus Helpline 24/7: Call toll-free at 866-462-3821

FIND OUT ABOUT FREE SCHOOL MEALS

Text keyword MEALS to 336-379-5775 to get the list below of school districts providing to-go meals for students.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

