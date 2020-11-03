GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s important to remember facts not fear when it comes to finding out more about the coronavirus and how to filter that information.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

9:00 p.m. - Duke University has extended Spring Break and temporarily canceled all face-to-face classes in midst of the coronavirus.

“In the past few days, it has become clear that the spread of the virus continues across the country,” the university said in a statement from their website.

The university says all on-campus classes will be suspended until further notice and they will transition to ‘remote instruction’ for all undergraduate, graduate, and professional schools.

Duke says in order to provide students and faculty time to make the transition easier the undergraduate spring break will be extended to Sunday, March 22 and classes will resume on Monday, March 23.

8:15 p.m. - The YMCA Short Course National Championship scheduled for later this month at the Greensboro Aquatic Center has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The YMCA Short Course National Championship was scheduled for March 30 through April 3. The decision came from the YMCA and not the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The YMCA of the USA released the following statement Tuesday:

"YMCA of the USA (Y-USA) is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all attendees at our competitive events. As such, we have been monitoring the recent spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) as it relates to all attendees at our upcoming YMCA Short Course National Championship to take place at Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) March 30-April 3, 2020 and YMCA Diving National Championship to take place at Rosen YMCA Aquatic Center in Orlando April 2-5, 2020.

"Out of an abundance of caution, YMCA Short Course National and YMCA Diving National Championships have been canceled. Y-USA has made this decision in order to reduce the risk to all athletes, coaches and families. We did not make this decision in haste, and we know that this news will be disappointing to you."

8:00 p.m. - Guilford county schools revealed how it plans to respond to the coronavirus.

District leaders want to make sure parents know they've got a plan in place. They said it's meant to ensure schools and their leaders are prepared and not to incite panic.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras talked about it at a meeting Tuesday night.

The plan has four phases. The first is preparation and includes students and faculty are practicing basic hygiene.

The next phases deal with the future and things that could happen.

If a case is confirmed in Guilford County, GCS will contact health leaders, increase cleanings and limit public gatherings and meetings.

If a case is confirmed in a Guilford County school, the district will notify parents, then close and clean the school in question for at least one day.

Public meetings and gatherings would be canceled.

The fourth phase is the scenario that multiple GCS schools confirm a coronavirus case. All affected schools would close indefinitely. All district activities would be canceled. Again, that is a worst-case scenario.

5:52 p.m. - NCAA issues statement on coronavirus and NCAA Championship events.

The statement reads, "The NCAA continues to assess how COVID-19 impacts the conduct of our tournaments and events. We are consulting with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel, who are leading experts in epidemiology and public health, and will make decisions in the coming days.

5:45 p.m. - What does a state of emergency mean?

The state of emergency triggers anti-price gouging laws. It also allows the state to put away more money to help agencies stop the virus from spreading.

5:30 p.m. - 2 Wants To Know is answering your questions about the Coronavirus. Check out this conversation on Tanya Rivera's Facebook page.



Brenda asked: Will the chance of Coronavirus lessen as warmer weather gets here? With the flu that seems to happen.



It's true, it happens every year. The flu dies down. But with the Coronavirus, the short answer is: we don't know.

5:00 p.m. - The White House Coronavirus Task Force gives an update on the virus and precautions in place to fight the virus.

4:00 p.m. - The City of Greensboro is working on plans and precautions to keep workers safe including more hand-sanitizing stations throughout city facilities.

They released a statement saying, "Staff has been meeting with health officials and monitoring the spread of the coronavirus. as of now, the city does not have any plans for canceling services, programs, events or meetings. Additionally, we are increasing the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing common areas."

3:27 p.m. - ACC releases a statement about continuing to host the basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference

“After consultation with local and state health authorities, including the Governor and his medical staff, the Atlantic Coast Conference will hold its men’s basketball tournament as scheduled this week at the Greensboro Coliseum. As was outlined by the Governor during his press conference, high-risk individuals are discouraged from attending mass gatherings. We will continue to take precautionary measures and follow the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, the league and the Greensboro Coliseum are taking additional proactive measures to provide a safe and clean environment for its institutions and fans."

The ACC Tournament is taking a number of proactive measures in response to coronavirus concerns including: frequent cleaning and sanitizing of common areas, restrooms, concessions stands, media areas, team areas.

They will also do the following to protect against the spread of germs:

Increase the number of hand-sanitizer stations throughout FanFest and the concourse.

Post and distribute the CDC “Stop the Spread of Germs” information to ensure all fans are aware as they enter and move about the building.

Emergency Medical Services will be on scene for any medical concerns that arise.

As an extra precaution, postgame media availability will be altered for this year’s tournament. In an effort to secure the team locker rooms for the players, coaches and essential team personnel, the postgame media access will take place in the Odeon Theatre, with additional player availability in secured areas designated by the league office.”

2:15 p.m. - A school in Raleigh will be closed until further notice after a parent of a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

WNCN reports, Trinity Academy in Raleigh closed and canceled all activities scheduled for Tuesday. A note was sent to alert parents and staff, about the parent who tested positive for the virus. The parent is following the CDC guidelines and is quarantined at home.

11:26 a.m. - Governor Cooper declares state of emergency as seven cases are identified statewide.

State health leaders are taking every precaution to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Governor Roy Cooper stated, “We do want people to take this seriously, but we also want them to go on living their lives, particularly those not in the higher risk group. We just need them to do it wisely.”

Gov. Cooper announced a state of emergency for North Carolina due to coronavirus.

This means the state will have broader powers and flexible spending in efforts to prevent the virus from spreading. Price gouging laws will also take effect. State officials are also recommending that people over 65 years old, who are in the high-risk category, not to attend large gatherings. He also urged employers in Wake County, where six cases of the virus have been confirmed, to maximize technology so employees can work at home.

On Monday, NC health officials said five more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to seven statewide.

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said all five new patients are from Wake County and each traveled to Boston in late February to attend a conference.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

