Gov. Roy Cooper, task force to give COVID update Wednesday as NC deals with limited vaccine supply

RALEIGH, N.C. — Get the latest updates on COVID-19 and vaccine supply from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and more in this story. We'll put North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers in context for you, and explain what it could mean for the reopening process. Call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1 for immediate questions. Click here to find your spot to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27, 2021

Key updates:

Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force will give an update on COVID trends and the latest on vaccine supply at 2 p.m. We could also get an update on the state's nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The executive order is set to expire on Friday. You can watch the live briefing in this story.

Daily COVID cases on Tuesday fell below 4,000 for the first time in nearly a month.

There are currently more than 5,100 active cases in Guilford County.

Cone Health is caring for 215 COVID patients - far fewer than the nearly 270 patients two weeks ago. Cone's ICU is three-quarters full.

NC just launched the Find My Group tool, so you can find out when you are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS website.

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

