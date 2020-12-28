COVID-19 Blog: Critical coronavirus spread in nearly half of North Carolina counties before expected holiday surge

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get the latest COVID-19 updates from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and more in this story. We'll put North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers in context for you, and explain what it could mean for the reopening process. Call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1 for immediate questions.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2020
Noon -- North Carolina has had 520,716 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Hospitalizations reached a record high again Monday and have stayed above 3,000 since December 21. Case numbers today and yesterday were the lowest in about a month. However, it should be noted that fewer people got tested over the Christmas holiday weekend.
It's too early to see a direct correlation between Christmas gatherings and COVID spread, as symptoms typically appear between 5-7 days after possible exposure. Then, it can take a few more days for a test result.
Nearly half of all North Carolina counties have 'critical' spread, per the last county update on December 22. The state is still in phase 1a of vaccine distribution. This phase includes health care workers and long-term care staff and residents. We will get a new vaccine report on Tuesday.
Statewide numbers:
- Total cases (including recoveries): 520,716
- Hospitalizations: 3,192
- Total deaths: 6,561
- Total tests: 6.77M
- Percent positive: 14.7%
- Average testing turnaround time: 3 days
County breakdown:
- Alamance: 10,120 cases, 117 deaths
- Davidson: 8,361 cases, 77 deaths
- Davie: 2,010 cases, 13 deaths
- Forsyth: 19,947 cases, 221 deaths
- Guilford: 23,810 cases, 308 deaths
- Randolph: 7,753 cases, 118 deaths
- Rockingham: 4,324 cases, 25 deaths
- Surry: 4,251 cases, 63 deaths
- Wilkes: 3,745 cases, 69 deaths
- Yadkin: 2,310 cases, 28 deaths
