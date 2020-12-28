COVID-19 Blog: Critical coronavirus spread in nearly half of North Carolina counties before expected holiday surge

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2020

Noon -- North Carolina has had 520,716 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Hospitalizations reached a record high again Monday and have stayed above 3,000 since December 21. Case numbers today and yesterday were the lowest in about a month. However, it should be noted that fewer people got tested over the Christmas holiday weekend.

It's too early to see a direct correlation between Christmas gatherings and COVID spread, as symptoms typically appear between 5-7 days after possible exposure. Then, it can take a few more days for a test result.

Nearly half of all North Carolina counties have 'critical' spread, per the last county update on December 22. The state is still in phase 1a of vaccine distribution. This phase includes health care workers and long-term care staff and residents. We will get a new vaccine report on Tuesday.

Statewide numbers:

Total cases (including recoveries): 520,716

Hospitalizations: 3,192

Total deaths: 6,561

Total tests: 6.77M

Percent positive: 14.7%

Average testing turnaround time: 3 days

County breakdown:

Alamance: 10,120 cases, 117 deaths

Davie: 2,010 cases, 13 deaths

Forsyth: 19,947 cases, 221 deaths

Guilford: 23,810 cases, 308 deaths

Randolph: 7,753 cases, 118 deaths

Rockingham: 4,324 cases, 25 deaths

Surry: 4,251 cases, 63 deaths

Wilkes: 3,745 cases, 69 deaths

Yadkin: 2,310 cases, 28 deaths

