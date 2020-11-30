COVID-19 Blog | North Carolina reaches new record-high for hospitalizations on Monday

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get the latest COVID-19 updates from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and more in this story. We'll put North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers in context for you, and explain what it could mean for the reopening process. Call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1 for immediate questions.

New cases: 2,734

Total cases: 364,512

Total deaths: 5,261

Hospitalizations: 1,966

Average testing turnaround: 2.7 days

Percent of positive tests: 9.5% (as of Nov. 28)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2020

11 a.m. - The Charlotte Hornets announced they will not have fans in the stands to begin the 2020 NBA season in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

7 a.m. - Moderna is seeking approval from U.S. and European regulators for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company hopes to get the vaccine distributed to the most vulnerable, like nursing home residents, in December.

5 a.m. - The NC State basketball game against William & Mary for Monday night has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the William & Mary program, NC State Athletics officials announced early Monday morning.

