COVID-19 Blog: Indoor gatherings limited to 10 as North Carolina keeps close eye on concerning trends

RALEIGH, N.C. — Get the latest COVID-19 updates from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and more in this story. We'll put North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers in context for you, and explain what it could mean for the reopening process.

New cases: 3,117

Total cases: 312,235

Total tests: 4,617,558

Hospitalizations: 1,395

Total deaths: 4,806

Percent of positive tests: 7.9%

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2020

7 a.m. - Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is showing promising results. The company says its vaccine appears to be nearly 95% effective. Moderna's competitor, Pfizer, announced similar results for its own COVID-19 vaccine last week. Both companies are on track to seeking federal approval of the vaccine within weeks.

