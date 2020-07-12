COVID-19 Blog: Coronavirus numbers increase since beginning of Phase 3

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get the latest COVID-19 updates from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and more in this story. We'll put North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers in context for you, and explain what it could mean for the reopening process. Call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1 for immediate questions.

Highlights:

An Asheboro man is fighting for his life after he and his wife of 61 years caught the coronavirus.

As of Sunday, there were 2,191 hospitalizations in North Carolina and 394,000 cases of COVID-19.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2020

Noon: North Carolina’s daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and percent positive have trended upward since early October. Health leaders say they’re discussing ‘action.’

Gov. Roy Cooper and Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen tweeted they're discussing actions to combat COVID-19 spread. Their cautionary words came after a record-high weekend in case count and hospitalizations.

As of Monday afternoon, 2,240 people were in North Carolina hospitals battling the virus, which is a new record high. Six hundred seventy people are in the Triad Hospital Network and 5,560 North Carolinians have died from COVID-19 since March.

Knowing that case count can fluctuate with testing demand, we look at the percentage of tests that get positive results. Today, the percent positive is 10.5% percent which is higher than state leaders urge, but below the national average of 11.7%. In September, the percent positive slumped below the state health department goal of 5%, but in early October, numbers started going up.

While Cooper and Cohen have said they're discussing “actions,” they have not unveiled any plans to impose further restrictions. North Carolina remains in an extended Phase 3 under a mask mandate.

Breaking Down the Numbers

STATE

399,362 CASES (373,684 MOLECULAR POSITIVE CASES; 25,687 ANTIGEN POSITIVE CASES)

5,630,137 COMPLETED TESTS

2,240 CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED

COUNTIES

ALAMANCE – 7,910 CASES, 111 DEATHS

DAVIDSON – 5,990 CASES, 56 DEATHS

DAVIE – 1,421 CASES, 13 DEATHS

FORSYTH – 14,919 CASES, 173 DEATHS

GUILFORD – 18,417 CASES, 259 DEATHS

ROCKINGHAM – 3,387 CASES, 23 DEATHS

STOKES – 1,308 CASES, 20 DEATHS

SURRY – 2,021 CASES, 35 DEATHS

WILKES – 2,967 CASES, 55 DEATHS

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

