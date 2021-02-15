NC COVID-19 Blog: Guilford County to open more vaccine appointments Tuesday

Get the latest updates from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force on the vaccine supply in North Carolina and find out where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get the latest updates on COVID-19 and vaccine supply from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and more in this story. We'll put North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers in context for you, and explain what it could mean for the reopening process. Click here to find your spot to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Key updates:

- The Guilford County Health Department is taking new vaccine appointments Tuesday morning. Phone lines will open at 8 a.m. There will be 3,400 shots available and you can expect them to go fast. Officials recommend signing up on healthyguilford.com to avoid waiting for someone to pick up your call. The appointments are for people in Group 1 and Group 2.

- COVID-19 numbers in NC: Saturday, state labs reported 4,100 new cases, on par with the daily averages we've seen the past two weeks. Sunday, the number dropped even more with 3,100 new cases. The state's percentage of positive tests is also dropping. On average, 6.5% of people tested get a positive result. State leaders want that number closer to 5% before fully reopening the state. Hospitalizations also continue to fall, finally below 2,000 patients. NC hasn't seen numbers like this since well before the holiday season. NC hospitalizations peaked on January 13 at 3,900. That's about 2,000 more than where we are now.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2021

Check here for COVID-19 news and updates throughout the day.





FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS website.

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.