COVID-19 Blog: Davidson County begins Phase 1B vaccinations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get the latest COVID-19 updates from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and more in this story. We'll put North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers in context for you, and explain what it could mean for the reopening process.

MONDAY, JANUARY 4, 2021

Some North Carolina counties are hoping to enter Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine plan this week. It means more doses will be available to more people.

Phase 1B is divided up into three groups.

First, the vaccine will go to anyone over the age of 75, then essential workers over the age of 50. Finally, any other health care workers and essential workers of any age will be offered the vaccine.

Davidson County Health Department announced on Facebook it will launch registration for 1B vaccines on Monday at 10 a.m. Guilford County and Forsyth County haven't issued information on when they will begin 1B vaccinations.

Mecklenburg County officials plan on vaccinating people included in Phase 1B "soon," according to its website. Right now, the Bojangles Coliseum is being used to finish vaccinations in the 1A group, which is health care workers in close contact with COVID patients and long-term care staff and residents.

