Gov. Roy Cooper, task force to give update on COVID-19 in North Carolina Wednesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get the latest COVID-19 updates from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and more in this story. We'll put North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers in context for you, and explain what it could mean for the reopening process.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2020

Key updates:

Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's COVID-19 task force will give an update on coronavirus in North Carolina at 2 p.m. The state has seen record hospitalizations as COVID cases continue to rise. Cooper mobilized the National Guard to help get vaccines distributed more quickly to health care providers, so he could detail more of that plan during his briefing. He could also address the modified stay-home order which is set to expire on Friday.

North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen says most nursing home workers are refusing coronavirus vaccines, according to an AP report. Nearly 166,000 vaccine doses were allocated to long-term care facilities in the state, as of Monday. Of those, 13,338 doses had been administered. Cohen noted that vaccine hesitancy among long-term care staff is “concerning,” given the anecdotal reports the state has gathered thus far. “I caution it’s anecdotal, but we are definitely hearing that more than half (are) declining (the vaccine), and that is concerning,” Cohen said.

10 a.m. -- COVID-19 vaccinations for Phase 1B (adults over 75) are beginning Wednesday in Alamance County. The health department tweeted those wanting the vaccine, who are eligible for it under this phase, can go to CTEC, 2550 Buckingham Road in Burlington, at 1 p.m. People can start lining up at 12:30 p.m. and it is first-come, first-serve.

COVID-19 vaccinations will resume at CTEC, 2550 Buckingham Road in Burlington, at 1pm. Residents can begin lining up at 12:30pm. — Alamance Health Dept (@ACHealthDept) January 6, 2021

